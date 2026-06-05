Today the name of the new champion of Bulgaria will be clear. The season in the Sesame National Basketball League ends tonight with the decisive fifth game of the final playoff between Balkan and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

The result in the series is tied - 2-2 wins, and game №5 starts at 19:15 in "Arena Botevgrad".

The two teams have exchanged two home victories so far. Balkan won twice in Botevgrad, but Plovdiv responded with two victories in "Sila" hall. Today, Asen Nikolov's boys will try to repeat the scenario from the semi-final series with the champion Rilski Sportist, whom they dethroned. Then they were also 0-2 behind, but managed to make an impressive comeback to 3-2.

Balkan also had a difficult semi-final series, although they won it 3-0 against Cherno more Ticha. However, the result is a bit misleading, since in the first two matches the Varna team was very, very close to victory.

In the regular season, Balkan recorded two wins out of three matches against the newcomer, and very soon we will find out who will have the last word and triumph with the trophy and the gold medals.