The Brazilian national team will start its participation in the World Cup without its star Neymar, who will most likely miss not only the first match against Morocco, but also the entire group stage. This was stated by the coach Carlo Ancelotti, BTA reports. The Italian specialist emphasized that the striker continues his recovery and is working hard to return as soon as possible. “He is working hard to recover as soon as possible. We hope that he will be able to return to full training next week“, Ancelotti said before the match against Morocco, which is Brazil's first in the group, which also includes Haiti and Scotland.

The 34-year-old Neymar is still recovering from a calf injury and has not participated in the team's recent training sessions. He missed both friendlies before the tournament after being included in the squad by Ancelotti. The Brazilian federation says his condition is improving, but his return remains unclear.

The coach added that Neymar's presence in the squad is not only due to his athletic qualities, but also because of his role in the dressing room. "He can be a good example for the younger players in our team," Ancelotti said, quoted by DPA.

His teammate Vinicius Junior also commented on the situation surrounding the star, describing him as his "idol" and wishing him a speedy recovery.



The Moroccan team said they were prepared regardless of whether Neymar played. Coach Mohamed Wahbi stressed that their plan had not changed, while captain Achraf Hakimi expressed regret that he would not have the opportunity to face the Brazilian star. "I want to play against the best players, and Neymar is among them," Hakimi said.

On the eve of the match, Carlo Ancelotti also commented on the tension before the start of the tournament, admitting that even the most experienced coaches are not immune to pressure. "Fear is an important part of life. If you are not afraid and are unprepared, you can make a serious mistake. Fear helps you stay focused," he said at a press conference.

"I am an optimist by nature and I am confident. We are well prepared for the match and the tournament. In modern football, there are no weak opponents - Morocco is one of the best teams in Africa," Ancelotti added.