Portugal coach praises Ronaldo, says he was irreplaceable and unique

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's role and influence in the national team, stressing his uniqueness and long-standing commitment, BTA reports. The 41-year-old striker has been included in Portugal's squad for the World Cup, which will be his sixth World Cup appearance. According to Martinez, Ronaldo's career with the national team puts him in a completely separate category among the great players.

„Ronaldo is a unique player who changed the game. His dedication to football still serves as an example to many young players. 21 years with the national team, 227 matches. No other player has achieved that. And then there is the number of goals. "All these numbers make Cristiano Ronaldo a legend," Martinez told The Athletic.

The coach added that despite his age, the Portuguese star retains the same drive and motivation that characterized his early years with the national team. "Cristiano is irreplaceable. His goal-scoring performance cannot be repeated," he added. Portugal will face DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23) and Colombia (June 28) in the group stage of the World Cup.