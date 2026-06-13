Arsenal offers 40 million euros for Greek international

English champions Arsenal are working on a serious transfer of Greek offensive footballer Christos Tsolis from Belgian champions Bruges. According to information from The Athletic, the “gunners“ are ready to pay around 40 million euros for the winger, and this amount is considered sufficient to finalize the deal. The news was reported by journalist David Ornstein, who specifies that the interest in Tsolis is separate from that in Morgan Rodgers from Aston Villa, as the club is looking for additional reinforcement in attack.

The Greek international has a contract with the Belgian club until 2029, and was previously wanted by the English Crystal Palace. Then he chose to stay in Bruges, where he contributed to winning the title in Belgium.

The coach of the “blue and black“ Ivan Leko commented on his qualities as follows: “When you see his speed and quickness, you just wonder what he is doing in the second division of Germany. His arrival in Bruges is the right step that both he and we as a club could have taken.“

Last season, Tsolis distinguished himself with impressive figures - 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 matches, becoming a key figure in the attack of the Belgian champion. He was attracted by Bruges in 2024 for around 6.5 million euros from the German second division club Fortuna Düsseldorf.