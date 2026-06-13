Alexander Vezenkov and Olympiacos regained the title in Greece

Olympiacos regained the championship title in Greece after defeating its great rival Panathinaikos with 89:85 in the decisive fifth match of the final series. The match was held at the “Peace and Friendship Stadium“, and the success brought the team from Piraeus a new national trophy, reports gong.bg.

The most productive player for the winners was Evan Fournier, who recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists. Bulgarian star Alexander Vezenkov also played a key role in the triumph, finishing with 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 34 minutes on the court.

For Panathinaikos, the best performance was made by Vasileios Toliopoulos, who scored 21 points and added a rebound and an assist.

With the victory, Olympiacos closed the series at 3:2 success and won its fourth championship title in the last five seasons. The only interruption of the club's dominance came in the 2023/24 campaign, when Panathinaikos became the champion. Earlier in the season, the team from Piraeus also triumphed in the Euroleague, forming an impressive double.