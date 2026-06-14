CSKA targets top scorer

CSKA is on the verge of making one of the most impressive transfers in recent years. According to information from “Match Telegraph“, the “Reds“ are negotiating the signing of Moroccan striker Tafique Bentayeb, who last season became the top scorer in the French League 2.

The 24-year-old played on loan at Troyes and played a key role in winning first place and the team's return to League 1. With his 18 goals, Bentayeb finished as the top scorer in the championship, leaving his closest competitor with three goals less. The striker is owned by the Moroccan club Union Tuareg, with whom he has a contract until 2028. This means that CSKA will have to pay a significant amount regardless of whether it will be a permanent transfer or an initial loan.

According to Transfermarkt data, Bentayeb's current market value is 8 million euros. Just a year ago, the striker was valued at just 1 million euros, which shows how serious progress he has made since his successful period in France.

The goal scorer's strong performances also earned him a call-up to the Moroccan national team. Although he did not make the World Cup squad, he has already made his debut for the “Atlas Lions“ and impressed in his first match in the 5-0 victory over Burundi, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

In the past two seasons, Union Tuareg has loaned Bentayeb to France twice. He first moved to Rodez for 200,000 euros, and a year later he was transferred to Troyes for 250,000 euros.

The Moroccan club is expected to demand a significantly higher fee for the rights of its striker this time. According to reports from France, Troyes also wanted to keep Bentayeb permanently, but were unable to meet Union Tuareg's financial demands.