Advocaat vs. Nagelsmann: 40 years apart and a common dream of the 2026 World Cup

The World Cup often offers clashes between football powers, but sometimes it also creates stories that go beyond the game itself. This is exactly the meeting between the coaches of Curacao and Germany - Dick Advocaat and Julian Nagelsmann, writes the FIFA website. When the two teams take the field in Houston in a Group E match at the 2026 World Cup, the attention will not be focused only on the players. On the touchline will stand two specialists, separated by a full 40 years of age difference and by two completely different football eras.

At 78 years old, Advocaat will become the oldest coach in the history of the World Cup. He will be up against the 38-year-old Nagelsmann - a symbol of the new generation of football strategists.

While the Dutchman had already led the Dutch national team at the 1994 World Cup in the USA, the future Germany coach was still taking his first steps in football as a child. Later, when Nagelsmann was forced to end his playing career prematurely due to a serious injury and began working as a coach, Advocaat already had decades of experience and an impressive calling card.

Today, the two represent two different philosophies. Nagelsmann is the face of modern football - analysis, data, innovation and tactical flexibility. Advocaat is the veteran who built his career long before GPS systems, video analysis and modern technology became an integral part of the game.

The German's career has developed rapidly. After establishing himself as the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, he transformed Hoffenheim from a relegation candidate to a Champions League participant, led RB Leipzig to the semi-finals of the tournament and won the German title with Bayern Munich before turning 35.

Advokaat's path is completely different - a long football marathon, filled with work in different countries, championships and generations. Few coaches can boast such a wealth of international experience and the ability to adapt to the ever-changing world of football.

That is why Curaçao's qualification for their first World Cup can safely be ranked among the greatest achievements of the Dutch specialist's career. At the head of an island nation with a population of around 150,000 people, he managed to turn a dream into reality.

On one side is Germany - four-time world champion, looking to return to its glory days after two consecutive eliminations in the group stage. On the other side is Curacao – the debutant, living its own footballing fairytale.

In Houston, it's not just two teams that meet - it's two generations, two philosophies and two completely different paths to the top. Advocaat and Nagelsmann will share the same touchline in one of the most symbolic coaching duels of the 2026 World Cup – proof that football always finds a way to connect the past with the future.