Germany achieved the most successful result so far in the World Cup, after defeating Curacao 7-1 in a match from Group E, reports BTA. The match went down in history from the first referee's signal because of two impressive records. For the Bundesteam, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer appeared on the field at the fifth consecutive World Cup and equaled the achievement of Mexican legend Antonio Carbajal, who participated in the championships between 1950 and 1966.

On the other hand, Curacao coach Dick Advocaat became the oldest coach in the history of the world finals at 78 years old. Interestingly, this record has been broken several times during the current tournament, after the previous record was set by 74-year-old Hugo Broos in charge of South Africa and 75-year-old Miroslav Koubek with the Czech Republic.

Despite expectations of complete German dominance from the start, Curaçao put up serious resistance in the first half. Germany opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Nico Schlotterbeck after a pass from Florian Wirtz, but in the 21st minute, Livano Comenencia equalized and scored Curaçao's historic first goal at a world finals.

By the break, the favorite had still established its class. Schlotterbeck scored his second goal in the 38th minute after a cross from Nathaniel Brown, and shortly before halftime Kai Havertz (pictured) scored from the penalty spot to make it 3:1.

After the restart, the Germans finally decided everything. Joshua Kimmich made it 4:1 in the 47th minute, and then Nathaniel Brown, Denise Undav and Kai Havertz again created a convincing 7:1 victory.

For Germany, this is the most effective victory in a world finals since the famous 7:1 against Brazil in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup. However, the Bundesteam's record success at a World Cup remains the 8:0 defeat of Saudi Arabia in the group stage in 2002.