Hot season: "Atlanta Hawks blow up the market before the Draft, LeBron makes final decision on his future

Just a few days after the New York Knicks triumphed at the top of the NBA, the focus of the teams quickly shifted to the upcoming Draft (June 23-24 in Brooklyn) and the transfer market.

The most active in the early hours were the leaders of the Atlanta Hawks, who made two key moves to strengthen their rotation.

Experience and fresh blood in Atlanta

The Hawks“ officially agreed to a one-year contract extension for veteran C.J. McCollum, which will bring him $ 21 million. Immediately after that, Atlanta finalized a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Guard Aaron Wiggins joins the team, and in exchange, Oklahoma receives two future second-round draft picks.

„The King's Last Dance“

Meanwhile, ESPN sources have confirmed the most anticipated news in the world of basketball: LeBron James has decided to play his 24th and final season in his career. The living legend of the sport will make a kind of benefit tour of halls in the States during the upcoming campaign.

However, the mood in the Washington Wizards camp is low. Center Alex Sar underwent emergency surgery on his right leg after an injury during training. The medical staff is still optimistic that the young hope will be in line for the start of the regular season in the fall.