The grass season in professional tennis reached its first major climax in London.

The historic tournament at “Queen's Club“ ended with a new champion after Francisco Cerundolo demonstrated exceptional will and character to lift the prestigious trophy.

Three hours of gladiatorial battle

The final clash turned into a real marathon against American Tommy Paul. Cerundolo, who traditionally prefers the slower red courts, showed incredible adaptation to the fast surface in London. After more than three hours of nerve-wracking battles, powerful returns and twists, the Argentine broke his opponent and sent a clear signal to Wimbledon favorites.

Historical success for women's tennis

In parallel with the men's competition, this year's edition of the “Queen's Club“ made history with the official debut of the women's WTA tournament at the same complex. Organizers reported record interest, with the women's matches being held in front of completely sold-out stands. The success of the event ensures that women's tennis will become a permanent part of the pre-Wimbledon program in the British capital.