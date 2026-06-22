The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov climbed five places in the updated weekly world tennis rankings. Dimitrov is now in 164th place with 357 points.



The 35-year-old from Haskovo is set to participate in the ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca this week.



Bulgaria's second-ranked player is now Pyotr Nesterov, who overtook Dimitar Kuzmanov and is in 396th place with 124 points.



The Italian Yannick Sinner remains at the top of the rankings with 13,450 points, ahead of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev (Germany).



The best Bulgarian tennis player, Victoria Tomova, fell seven places in the UTA women's world rankings.



The 31-year-old from Sofia, who did not participate in tournaments last week, is now in 174th place with 435 points. This week, Tomova will start qualifying for the third Grand Slam tournament of the season - "Wimbledon".



Bulgaria's second seed Elizara Yaneva, who will also participate in the qualifiers for the prestigious grass-court event in London, recorded a record ranking, climbing 28 places to 201st. On Saturday, she played her first semifinal at a UTA 125 tournament in Brescia, Italy, but lost 3:6, 3:6 to Mayar Sherif (Egypt).



Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus retains her first place in the rankings with 9090 points after her semifinal in Berlin, while Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) enters the top 10 after her triumph in the German capital.



There are no changes in the top ten in doubles, and Czech Kateryna Siniakova still holds the first position.