Lokomotiv Sofia is negotiating with four players. They are Bulgarians who are former national players, informs "Tema Sport".

For now, their names are being kept secret. The hope of the new head coach Lyuboslav Penev and his team is that at least two of them will accept the offer and strengthen the capital's "railroad players".

So far, the "red-blacks" have attracted five - Dimitar Kostadinov, Mark-Emilio Papazov, Kaloyan Kostov, Nikolas Penev and Tsvetan Tsvetkov. They left with the team for the camp in Bansko. Loko's squad currently consists of 23 players, 20 of whom are Bulgarians.

One of the foreigners - Ryan Bidunga - has signed a new contract. It is already until the summer of 2028. The defender arrived in January 2024 from CSKA 1948 and has proven to be one of the most consistent players in the team.

Before that, he also played for Lokomotiv Plovdiv. He played 44 matches with the "red-and-black" jersey, scoring 5 goals.