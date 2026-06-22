CSKA has a list of goalkeepers targeted, Sensi agreed to a new contract with Anorthosis

CSKA has a list of goalkeepers targeted for signing, writes "Tema Sport". The Army has not yet started specific negotiations, but is keeping an eye on players under the frame in case of developments surrounding the outgoing transfer of Fyodor Lapouhov.



The Belarusian international is the subject of serious interest from foreign clubs. Among them are several teams from Russia, but the goalkeeper has already stated several times that his ambitions are to continue his development in Western Europe. In the spring, he was followed by Southampton and Eintracht Frankfurt.



Currently, CSKA, as well as the player himself, wants him to stay at Borisova Gradina for at least one more season. However, this may change if the goalkeeper performs strongly in European tournaments. Back in the spring, it was reported that Spartak Moscow valued Lapouhov at around 4 million euros.

CSKA transfer target Stefano Sensi has given his consent in principle to Anorthosis' offer for a new contract. This is reported by the media in Cyprus.



Nevertheless, the 30-year-old midfielder continues negotiations with the army team, and is expected to make a decision on his future very soon. Anorthosis' offer is for a contract until the summer of 2029 with a guaranteed 1.1 million euros, as well as promised bonuses.



According to insiders, CSKA continues to be the favorite to sign the two-time Serie A champion from Inter.



Stefano Sensi must decide on his future by mid-July, when the 300,000 euro buyout clause in his contract expires. CSKA is also ready to shell out 200,000 euros in cash for the midfielder's signature.



The Army are also working hard to attract right-back Eric Mesa from Estudiantes. He should be a competition for David Pastor after parting ways with Ivan Turitsov.

CSKA started its summer tests with a late, well-deserved victory over the newcomer to the Slovenian elite, Brine Grosuple. The two most important news from the test were the unofficial debut of striker Joel Tsvarc, as well as the formation with which the army team came out.



Coach Hristo Yanev's boys were arranged in a 4-2-3-1 scheme, with Bruno Jordao and Petko Panayotov operating in the forefront of the defense, and Georgi Chorbadzhiyski, who returned from a loan to Loko Pd, was moved higher up the field.



It seems that this will be Hristo Yanev's tactical approach for the new season, as it is possible that 4-2-3-1 will be transformed into 4-4-1-1 or 4-4-2, as happened in the second half, when Pitas and Zvarts were on the field. And their partnership paid off, as both scored for the victory.



In the spring, Yanev persistently imposed a 4-1-4-1 formation, which he began to work on during the training camp in Turkey in the winter.

The plexiglass windows for the "cage" for guests of the new "Bulgarian Army" have already been installed. The block for supporters of the rival teams in sector "B" is taking its final form.



The contractor company Bestimex OOD boasted of a video of the installation on their social media channels.



"Final touches for Sector B. Glazing with Lexan, 12 mm, transparent. "Practically unbreakable," wrote the company, which, however, made a mistake.



The clip shows the old name of the stadium - "People's Army". CSKA changed the name of its home back in 1990. Fans of the 31-time champion quickly noticed the inaccuracy and a wave of comments followed.