Tectonic changes in Razgrad: Ludogorets started training without Högmo, a large-scale purge is being prepared

The champion Ludogorets officially started its summer training for the new 2026/2027 season, but the beginning was marked by huge uncertainty in the coaching position and serious personnel changes in the squad.

The "Eagles" gathered at the club base "Eagles' Nest", where the first phase of the training camp will take place before the team leaves for the traditional controls abroad.

The saga of the coaching position

The hottest topic in Razgrad remains the managerial position. Head coach Per-Matthias Högmo, who took over the team at the end of of last year, did not show up for the first training session. The club's official version is that the Norwegian specialist is on sick leave. However, there is strong speculation in sports circles that parting with him is inevitable. Negotiations are currently blocked due to financial details - Högmo insists on receiving his full compensation, which amounts to around 1 million euros.

Until the case is resolved, the training process is being led by Swede Mikael Stare. However, the club is already actively looking for a new permanent coach. The main favorite for the hot seat is 44-year-old Spaniard Albert Riera, who recently left the German Eintracht (Frankfurt) and has the necessary profile to pursue the high goals of the team in the Champions League.

Transfer summer

Ludogorets enters the summer with plans for a complete renewal of the squad, with several key figures already packing their bags. Portuguese defender Dinis Almeida officially left Razgrad as a free agent. The defender's current contract expired and he quickly signed with CSKA Sofia, becoming one of the most sensational signings in the First League this summer.

One of the champions' big stars, Petar Stanic, is about to transfer to the giant Olympiacos, with the deal in the final phase.

The club's management is working on parting ways with Olivier Verdon, Pedro Naresi and Mateus Machado in order to free up budget and places for foreigners outside the EU.

In terms of incoming transfers, Ludogorets scouts have once again turned their attention to South America and the Balkans. The club is negotiating with two young Serbian talents, and for the goalkeeper position, the attraction of Bojan Milosavljevic from Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) is being discussed.

The plan for preparation

The first stage of preparation in Razgrad will last until June 26. Immediately after that, the team will leave for a foreign camp, where they will play a series of strong international tests. The goal is to get the team in optimal shape for the first elimination rounds of the European club tournaments in July.