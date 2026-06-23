Norway reach knockout stages after 3-2 win over Senegal

Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in their second group match to advance to the knockout round of the World Cup. The match was held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

Marcus Pedersen and Erling Haaland (48, 58) scored for the winners. Ismaila Sarr (53, 90+3) also scored for the losers. Holland now has four goals at the 2026 World Cup, equalling France forward Kylian Mbappe's tally.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi leads the list of top scorers at this year's World Cup with five goals.

Norway has reached the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Back then, Norway won once and drew twice in the group stage, losing 0-1 to Italy in the round of 16.

France leads Group I with six points, level with Norway. Senegal and Iraq are both without a point.

Norway will face France in the final group stage match, while Senegal will face Iraq. Both matches will be played on June 26.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, ends on July 19. Argentina is the current champion.