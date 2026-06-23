Varna Football in feverish preparation: "Sailors" and "Falcons" reset the clocks for the new season

The summer football fever in Varna has already reached its peak. The two local eliminators - vice-champion Cherno More and the ambitious Spartak Varna - have entered the actual phase of their pre-season preparation.

The two headquarters have already drawn up the full plan of controls and are finalizing their selection lists for the 2026/2027 campaign.

Chern More: Camp in Tryavna and emphasis on teamwork

The Cherno More team led by Ilian Iliev has already moved to Tryavna, where since yesterday (June 22) it has been holding the main part of its pre-season camp. The “Sailors“ are training in full at the “Angel Kanchev“ stadium, with youth international Kristian Mihaylov joining the group.

Transfers and selection: Midfielder Alexander Todorov comes as a sure new addition from Montana. Defender Ventsislav Kerchev strengthens the rearguard after a stay in Dobrudzha. Striker Teodor Minchev is on trial and will prove himself in the tests. The club continues negotiations with experienced midfielder Vasil Panayotov for a new contract.

Test schedule (Summer 2026):

June 24: Yantra Gabrovo

July 1: Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa

July 3: Spartak Pleven

July 8: Dobrudzha Dobrich

July 8: Farul Constanta

July 11: Dunav Ruse - official presentation

Spartak Varna: Serious Iberian presence at the „Falcons“

Head coach Gjoko Hadjievski is putting together a completely new look for Spartak Varna at the club's „Lokomotiv“ base. The „Falcons“ are betting on an aggressive selection on the foreign market to compensate for key departures.

Transfers and selection: The club has finalized the signing of a creative midfielder from Spain.

Portuguese midfielder Boubacar Hane, with experience in the elite of his homeland, signed officially.

Angel Gomez – another Portuguese addition to the midfield.

The team's star Shande was officially sold to Olimpija Ljubljana.

Test schedule:

June 27: Dunav (Ruse)

July 4: Botev (Plovdiv)

July 8: Nessebar

July 11: Dobrudzha (Dobrich)

For both Varna teams, the official start of the First League season is scheduled for the weekend of July 18-19. The big Varna derby between Cherno More and Spartak at the “Ticha“ stadium will be played in the second round of the championship (around July 25), which further raises the stakes of the current preparation.