Volleyball elite gathers in Ljubljana: Bulgaria prepares for clash with Italy in VNL 2026

All eyes in the volleyball world are on the upcoming resumption of the battles in the Nations League (VNL) 2026 for men.

While the Bulgarian women's national team finished its second competitive week with a key and extremely dramatic 3:2 victory over Ukraine on June 21, tomorrow, June 24, our men's team returns to the field for Week 2.

Men start in Slovenia against the world vice-champion

The Bulgarian men's national team will open its campaign in Group 6, which will be held at the “Arena Stožice“ in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The first challenge for our boys is extremely serious – tomorrow at 14:00 Bulgarian time (13:00 local time) they will face the Italian team.

The match is an official rematch of the last World Championship, where the Italians lost the gold, but they enter the match with ambitions to strengthen their positions.

The program of the “lions“ in Ljubljana for the next few days is full of tough matches:

June 24, 14:00 - Bulgaria - Italy. Next opponents in Ljubljana: Slovenia, Canada and Brazil.

The schedule for tomorrow (June 24) in the VNL for men

The tournament resumes in parallel in three destinations – Orleans (France), Gliwice (Poland) and Ljubljana (Slovenia).

Here are the most interesting clashes that start tomorrow:

14:00, Bulgaria — Italy, Ljubljana, Slovenia (Group 6)

14:00 China — Turkey, Gliwice, Poland (Group 5)

14:30, Serbia — Japan, Orleans, France (Group 4)

17:30, Argentina — Germany, Gliwice, Poland (Group 5)

17:30Ukraine — Brazil, Ljubljana, Slovenia (Group 6)

18:00, Cuba — USA, Orleans, France (Group 4)