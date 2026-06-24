Sports on TV on Wednesday (June 24)

The sports events on June 24, Wednesday, 2026 are related to decisive matches from the World Cup groups and an important duel of the volleyball national teams.

Here's what you can watch directly on your local sports television channels:

Football

World Cup:

05:00: Colombia – D.R. Congo BNT 1, BNT 3

22:00: Bosnia and Herzegovina – Qatar BNT 3

22:00: Switzerland - Canada BNT 1

Thursday

01:00: Morocco - Haiti BNT 3

01:00: Scotland – Brazil BNT 1

04:00: Czech Republic – Mexico BNT 1

04:00: South Africa – South Korea BNT 3

Volleyball

Nations League – men:

14:00: Bulgaria – Italy Max One

Tennis

Eastbourne Men's Tournament:

1:00 PM: Max Sport 1

ATP Mallorca Men's:

1:00 PM: Max Sport 3