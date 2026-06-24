Drama and records across the ocean: Cristiano Ronaldo rewrote history, Colombia flies to the knockout stages, and Englan

The second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico exploded the emotions of fans with incredible records and unexpected endings. While some of the favorites demonstrated their championship mentality, others faced iron tactical discipline that called into question their early qualification for the knockout stages.

Portugal – Uzbekistan 5:0: The Eternal Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal literally crushed debutant Uzbekistan 5:0 at the stadium in Houston, Texas. The big hero of the evening was captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored two goals and broke another historical record. At 41 years and 138 days, he became the first player to score in six different World Cups. The other goals for the Iberians were scored by Nuno Mendes, Rafael Leao and an own goal by Abduvohid Nematov.

Post-match comments

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal striker): “I am very happy, but for me the most important thing is the confidence that the team has shown. Personal records are a good thing, but my goal has always been to help the national team achieve its big goals.“

“I am very happy, but for me the most important thing is the confidence that the team has shown. Personal records are a good thing, but my goal has always been to help the national team achieve its big goals.“ Roberto Martinez (Portugal coach): “It was the perfect answer we were waiting for. Today we saw a team with the same dedication as in the first match, but with much more maturity. I am extremely happy with the result.“

“It was the perfect answer we were waiting for. Today we saw a team with the same dedication as in the first match, but with much more maturity. I am extremely happy with the result.“ The media (Al Jazeera): “Ronaldo silenced his critics in the most emphatic way. After a difficult start against DR Congo, the idol returned and led Portugal to the coveted eliminations, overshadowing the younger stars in the tournament.“

England – Ghana 0:0: Tactical chess and reality for the „Three Lions“

In Boston, the team considered one of the favorites for the title of England failed to break down Ghana's tough line-up and the match ended 0-0. Although Thomas Tuchel's men dominated completely and recorded an impressive 78.8% possession of the ball - the highest percentage for England at a World Cup in history - they never found a way to Benjamin Asare's goal, and a shot from youngster Nico O'Reilly hit the post at the end deprived the Europeans of victory. The draw gave England their 13th goalless draw at the World Cup, a record-breaking result in the tournament's history.

Post-match comments

Jordan Ayew (Ghana striker): “We stayed humble and defended well. Our tactical plan worked perfectly. We played against one of the main contenders for the trophy and we made all of Ghana proud.“

Jude Bellingham (England midfielder): “I got the Man of the Match award but honestly I don't think I deserved it. We weren't creative enough up front and we need to learn our lesson quickly.“

Media (BBC / Alan Shearer): “It's not a complete disaster, as England remain on the brink of qualification, but it's a serious slap in the face and a ticking clock for Thomas Tuchel. Ghana showed how to stop this star-studded squad with sheer discipline.“

Colombia – DR Congo 1-0: “Los Cafeteros“ sealed the ticket for the 1/16 finals

Colombia secured a place in the knockout round before the end of the group stage after a difficult but well-deserved victory with 1-0 over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Guadalajara. The Africans' goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had the match of his life, parrying phenomenal shots from James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz. However, the fortress fell in the 76th minute when, after an assist from Quintero, defender Daniel Muñoz shot, the ball ricocheted off a defender and into the net.

Post-match comments

Daniel Muñoz (Colombia defender and Man of the Match): “We knew Mpasi was going to catch everything tonight. I had to try something different. When I saw the ball go in, all the pressure fell off our shoulders. I dedicate the victory to the fans who made the stadium look like Bogota.“

Media (The Guardian): „Colombia played with incredible pace and ingenuity. Although the numbers indicated minimal success, the South Americans' dominance was total. They are not just moving forward, they are sending a signal to all the big favorites.“

Panama – Croatia 0:1: Budimir saves “Vatren“, Panama packs its bags

In Toronto, experience met youth in a memorable match for Croatian legend Luka Modric, who recorded his 200th cap for the national team. Croatia pulled out a valuable 1-0 win over Panama, thanks to a goal from substitute Ante Budimir in the 54th minute after an assist from Stanisic. The Panamanians fought like lions and put Dominik Livakovic under real fire at the end, but the goalkeeper was flawless. With this second consecutive 0-1 loss, Panama has officially become the latest team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

Post-match feedback

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia coach): „Panama made it difficult for us as much as possible, but we were patient. Congratulations to the boys and especially to Luca on this incredible anniversary. We are alive and our fate is in our hands before the battle with Ghana.“

Media (ESPN): “Croatia built a real dam in front of their goal in the final minutes to hold off Panama's attacks. The Central Americans leave the tournament with their heads held high – they played with great spirit, but a lack of class in the final phase proved fatal.“

Sources: FIFA, BBC Sport, The Guardian, Al Jazeera