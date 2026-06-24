A serious personal tragedy has befallen France coach Didier Deschamps during the World Cup.
The French Football Federation announced that the specialist's mother has died, which is why he will immediately return to France and will not lead the team in the final match of Group “I” against Norway.
Due to family mourning, Deschamps will not attend the national team's training sessions before the match.
After a conversation with the president of the French Football Federation Philippe Diallo, who is with the team, the coach has entrusted the leadership of the team to his long-time assistant Guy Stéphane until his return.
The federation expressed sympathy for Deschamps and his family at this difficult time.
The French have already secured their place in the next phase of the tournament, and against Norway the team will be led by Stefan from the bench.
Deschamps suffers blow: Mother dies, will not lead France against Norway
The coach of the "roosters" returns to his homeland to attend the funeral
Jun 24, 2026 09:41 43
A serious personal tragedy has befallen France coach Didier Deschamps during the World Cup.