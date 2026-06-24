Confirmed: Trump to present World Cup trophy to winner

US President Donald Trump will be among the official guests at the World Cup final and will personally present the trophy to the new world champion.



The news was confirmed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an appearance on the American television network “Fox”.



The 2026 World Cup final will be played on July 19 at “MetLife Stadium”, and Infantino revealed that he will be by Trump's side both during the match and at the awards ceremony.



“We are always together“, said the head of world football regarding his relationship with the American president.



Interestingly, Trump has not attended a single match of this World Cup so far. He even missed the USA's match against Paraguay in Los Angeles, when he was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



His upcoming appearance at the final comes a year after his appearance at the Club World Cup final, also held at MetLife Stadium. At that time, Trump was greeted with boos from some of the spectators when he took the stage.



The American president remained on the podium during the celebrations after the match, which caused surprised reactions among some of the players on the field.