New problems for Nainggolan: Caught driving without a license

Raja Nainggolan has once again found himself in the spotlight in Belgium, this time due to a serious traffic accident.



According to local media, the former Roma, Inter and Cagliari player committed several traffic violations in the Ranst area, not far from Antwerp, on Saturday evening.



According to authorities, Nainggolan's car ran a red light and came close to colliding with an unmarked police car. After his stop, it became clear that the 38-year-old Belgian was driving without a valid driver's license, after he had already been banned from driving.



The case was also confirmed by the Antwerp prosecutor's office.



The alcohol test was negative, but the former international's car was confiscated, and he himself will have to appear in court again.



Nainggolan denies acting irresponsibly. Through his lawyer Omar Suidi, he presented his own version of what happened.



“He did not get behind the wheel out of negligence or because he ignored the law. He received a call from his daughter, who was panicking and feeling unwell. She asked him to take her to the hospital because she herself did not have a driver's license. Convinced that he needed medical attention, he went to get it," his lawyer said.



According to the defense, it was during the trip to his daughter that Nainggolan was stopped by the police. The case is yet to be reviewed by the Belgian judicial authorities.