CSKA boasts of having sold 20,000 fan cards for the new stadium

CSKA boasted that 20,000 supporters have already purchased the fan card, through which they will pay for season tickets or tickets for the "red" matches at the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. As is known, the club is making a tour of cities in Bulgaria so that everyone who wants to can get their hands on the plastic.

„20,000! The Red Wave is setting new records!

Already 20,000 army hearts – from all over Bulgaria, have acquired the new CSKA fan card! And the interest keeps growing and growing...

Yes – we were born for greatness, and we prove it again! We thank the unique army community for the immense support and love for the club – wherever we go, the red legions await us!

Fan number 20,000, who registered, is Vasil Koynovski from Tryavna.

He received a special surprise – a soccer ball autographed by the team players and the opportunity to visit our temple and the best place for football in the Balkans - “Bulgarian Army“, together with his girlfriend.

A moment that both of them will surely remember for a lifetime!

The CSKA fan card makes our big dream come true - to return to where we belong. Our stadium will offer the highest level of security, comfort and a unique experience, and parents will be able to safely attend the matches of their favorite team with their children.

Our campaign is gaining championship speed – this weekend we visited Vidin, Montana and Samokov. The central point in Sofia continues to work without a day off, and soon we will continue in more cities in all parts of Bulgaria!

Back home!“, wrote CSKA on their official page on social networks.