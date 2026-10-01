Spanish newspaper AS praises Julio Velasquez: Levski is making its best start in years

The authoritative Spanish sports daily AS published an extensive article dedicated to Levski's head coach Julio Velasquez. The reason for the attention from his homeland was the recognition of the “blues“ coach, who was elected coach #1 in the “Footballer of the Footballers“ poll.

The author of the article Eduardo Burgos Rodriguez analyzes the strong start of the campaign for the capital club, highlighting the stable performance in the efbet League, which allows the Bulgarian champion to top the standings. The article also pays attention to the emotional incident in Vratsa, where during the goalless draw against the local Botev, the Spanish specialist broke the glass on the bench in his rage.

„The reaction of the Salamanca-born coach to the draw against Botev Vratsa in the last match was striking. In a fit of disappointment, he hit the glass. And with good reason. Until then, he had been enjoying a series of eight consecutive victories. An interesting paradox. Levski is enjoying its best start in years, but Velázquez's insatiable appetite for competition demands more from his team“, Rodriguez points out in his analysis.

The AS journalist also follows Levski's performance in the Champions League qualifiers, noting the team's strong performances and the small chance that the “blues“ to qualify for the main stage of the most prestigious European club tournament.