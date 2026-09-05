Levski continues without a mistake after defeating CSKA 1948

Levski continued its perfect start in the First League after defeating CSKA 1948 1:0 at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium. The success is the eighth consecutive for the Blues in the championship, who remain without a dropped point since the beginning of the season. Juan Perea scored the only goal in the match. The striker scored in the 58th minute and became a hero for the hosts.

Levski created the first serious danger in the match. In the 7th minute, Maicon received the ball from the left and crossed into the penalty area, where Mazir Sula intercepted, but Alex Bozhev caught it without a problem.

Ten minutes later, Juan Perea stepped forward and shot from mid-range, but the ball went over the goal. Shortly after, Maicon also tried his luck, but his shot was inaccurate.

In the added time of the first half, Perea was close to scoring again. He received a pass from Sula, but shot over the crossbar.

The hosts started the second half more actively. In the 57th minute, Maicon was found by Oko-Flex from the left in the penalty area. The Brazilian tried to direct the ball to the near corner, but failed to find the frame.

Just a minute later, Levski took the lead. Gasper Turdin shot from about 20 meters, the ball ricocheted and hit Juan Perea. The striker was left alone against Alex Bozhev and with a precise shot into the lower right corner, he scored for 1:0.

CSKA 1948 reacted immediately and looked for an equalizer. Svetoslav Vutsov had to intervene after a strong shot by Jules Meyer.

In the 75th minute, Lasha Dvali intercepted Georgi Rusev's cross from the left and directed the ball to the near bottom corner, but Vutsov managed to clear it for a corner. After his execution, Mamadou Diallo took a shot that met Marko Grujic's body and the ball went out for a corner kick again.

A little later, Diallo again threatened Levski's goal. In the 80th minute, the striker received the ball in front of the penalty area and took a cunning shot, but Vutsov was again in place and cleared it for a corner.

Levski could have put an end to the dispute in the 88th minute. Alex Senteilles found the uncovered Reynaldo in the penalty area, but the Brazilian shot from several meters above the goal.

In added time, Reynaldo had another chance to score. Hector Cuellar failed to return the ball to Alex Bozhev, Reinaldo reached it and shot, but the CSKA 1948 goalkeeper saved.

The guests had the last chance to equalize at the very end. CSKA 1948 organized a dangerous counterattack, in which Mamadou Diallo overcame two defenders and advanced towards the penalty area. The striker passed to Atanas Iliev, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area missed the target.