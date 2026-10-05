Kylian Mbappe returns to Madrid: The goalscorer is ready for Villarreal

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has returned to the Spanish capital and is expected to be available for the upcoming home match against Villarreal on Saturday, El Chiringuito reports. The French international landed at the “Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas“ airport after a few days away from Spain. Due to his late flight, he missed the morning session, but will join his colleagues later in the day.

Mbappe underwent medical examinations after a problem in his left knee, sustained during a match with the France team. Although he scored a goal in the match, he felt pain and asked coach Zinedine Zidane to substitute him. Tests have revealed hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee. Although it is the same leg that troubled him last season, the injury is not serious and will not prevent him from starting on Saturday.

After the tests, the offensive player was given a short rest under the supervision of the “Kings“ medical staff. Now the Frenchman is back in line for full training with the main group, with predictions that he will start among the starting 11 against the “Yellow Submarine“.

His return is of utmost importance for Real Madrid, which is 6 points behind leader Barcelona in the general standings. Mbappe is the undisputed leader in the attack of the “Whites“ with 8 goals out of a total of 20 for the team this season. After the match with Villarreal, a clash with Sevilla is coming up, and on October 25, Madrid will visit Barcelona in the first “El Clasico“ of the season.