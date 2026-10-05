Konstantin Papazov won the presidential chair in the Bulgarian Basketball Federation after a runoff

The President of BC Levski Konstantin Papazov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Basketball Federation (BBF). The election was made during today's General Election Meeting, held in the “Vasil Levski“ hall of the “Hyatt Regency“ hotel in Sofia.

Papazov secured the leadership position after a decisive runoff against one of the creators of the Bulgarian Basketball League (BBL) Orlin Atanasov. In the second round, Titi Papazov gathered the support of 93 of the delegates, while 67 people voted for Atanasov. Of the 161 ballots cast, exactly 160 were counted as valid.

Initially, the race for the presidential seat started with three candidates. In the first round, Konstantin Papazov again received the most votes - 67, followed by Orlin Atanasov with 52 votes. The third candidate - the current director of the men's and women's national teams, Nikolay Rashkov, dropped out of the race after receiving the support of 46 of the voters.

Election day also marked the official end of the reign of the previous president, Georgi Glushkov, who led BFBasketball for 15 years. The meeting was held with high interest and good spirits among the candidates, and among those present in the hall was former national player Filip Videnov.