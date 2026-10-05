CSKA welcomes Monaco to the Vasil Levski Stadium for the start of the Conference League

CSKA will play its home match against the French giants Monaco at the national stadium “Vasil Levski“. The news was officially confirmed during the presentation of the new head coach of the “army“ Marcus Gizdol.

The initial expectations were that the “reds“ would be able to put their “Bulgarian Army“ facility into operation in time for their opening clash in the Conference League tournament, but the match was eventually moved to the national stadium.

The Euromatch between CSKA and Monaco will take place on October 15 at 7:45 p.m.