69 years since the birth of Georgi Velinov - Johnny: The immortal guardian of the army spirit

Today carries deep symbolism for the entire Bulgarian football and especially for the red community. It is 69 years since the birth of the great Georgi Velinov – Johnny, who went down in history as one of the brightest and most beloved figures who ever dressed the CSKA goalkeeping team and our national team.

Velinov wrote his name in golden letters in the annals of the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, defending the club's colors in two separate periods (1978-1987 and 1991-1993). During this time, he accumulated an impressive over 330 official matches in all tournaments, becoming a symbol of security, uncompromisingness and true army identity.

In a total of 11 competitive seasons with the "army" team, Velinov led his team to 6 Bulgarian championship titles and 5 national cups. His remarkable saves and leadership qualities on the field were officially recognized in 1981, when he was elected Footballer No. 1 in Bulgaria.

Johnny was also a key pillar of the historic army squad, which in 1982 reached the epic semi-finals of the European Champions Cup (ECC) tournament against the giants Bayern Munich. With his phenomenal reflexes, he was deservedly recognized as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of domestic football.

Georgi Velinov left us on March 1 of this year, leaving behind an unfillable void and memories of greatness that will not be forgotten.

A tribute to the bright memory of the legendary Georgi Velinov!