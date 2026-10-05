Carlos Alcaraz upsets Munar in three-set battle to defend title in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the final of the ATP 500 hard-court tournament in Tokyo, where he will have the opportunity to defend his title from last season. The No. 1 seeded Spaniard had to pull off a complete turnaround in the semifinals against his compatriot Jaume Munar (No. 49 in the world), prevailing 5:7, 6:3, 6:1.

The hard-fought clash lasted 2 hours and 33 minutes, with Alcaraz losing only his second set since the start of the competition in the Japanese capital. This was the fifth meeting between the two Spanish players at the professional level and the first this year, with Alcaraz sealing his fourth victory over this opponent.

In the battle for the trophy, Carlos Alcaraz awaits the winner of the second semi-final, which will be broadcast in the match between the 19th in the world ranking Jiri Lehecszka of the Czech Republic and the 14th Valentin Vashro of Monaco.