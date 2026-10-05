Valentin Iliev: Our plans are not for Marcus to be a coach only until the end of the season

CSKA's new head coach Marcus Gizdol is committed to the club until the end of the current 2026/27 season, with an option for an extension of another year included in his contract. The sports director of the “reds” Valentin Iliev and the German specialist explained the details of the parameters of the agreement and categorically stated that the ambitions of both parties are for long-term joint work.

Gizdol was officially announced as the head of the team on September 29, and the sports director of CSKA emphasized that the chosen term should not be perceived as a temporary option:

„When a contract is signed, it must be accepted by both parties as satisfaction. Since our contract is a fact and our coach is in this position, it means that both parties have given their consent. Our plans are not for Marcus to be a coach only until the end of the season. I strongly hope that we, as his support, and he, will take the next step. I don't want the contract to be considered short-term.“

Gizdol himself supported Valentin Iliev's words and explained that the shorter initial period of the contract is the most reasonable solution so that the two parties can get to know each other in the working process before extending their cooperation.

The German coach added that changes require time and cannot happen in a day or a week, but he believes in the team's potential and in the successful joint project with the CSKA management.