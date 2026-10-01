Extreme heat in Malaysia: FIA activates Sepang driver cooling protocol

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has activated its official procedure to deal with extremely high temperatures ahead of the race weekend at the “Sepang“ circuit in Malaysia. The decision was made by race director Rui Marques after weather forecasts predicted temperatures of 31°C and above for the upcoming sessions.

Mandatory equipment and technology

The protocol requires all Formula 1 teams to install specialized driver cooling systems in their cars. This technology was introduced as a direct measure after the severe weather conditions during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, when the drivers suffered serious physical exhaustion. The cooling mechanism works by continuously circulating cooled liquid in special equipment around the driver's body.

The option to opt out and guarantee of equality

The sporting regulations allow competitors to choose whether to use the cooling function during the race. In the event that a driver chooses to drive without the active system, the main components - including the pump and the cooling module - must remain installed in the car.

To eliminate any possibility of a weight advantage, an additional half a kilogram of ballast is added to the car. This weight compensates for the lack of hoses and the coolant itself, ensuring strict compliance with the minimum weight and complete equality between all participants.