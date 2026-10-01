Switzerland withdraws support for Gianni Infantino for a new term at FIFA

The Swiss Football Association (SFV) has officially withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for a new term as FIFA president. The executive committee of the headquarters took the decision to revoke its initial approval from June after an extraordinary meeting.

The SFV released an official statement, which states:

„The decision is the result of a comprehensive reassessment of the events of the last few months. From the SFV's perspective, the incidents raise fundamental questions about the leadership, governance, transparency and decision-making processes at FIFA.“

Infantino, 56, who has led the world body since 2016, has faced growing opposition. The main impetus for the discontent was his attempt in July to sell a commercial stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup - an idea he was later forced to abandon under serious pressure.

The Swiss federation's withdrawal is a serious blow to his ambitions for re-election next March. The football associations of England, Wales, France, Serbia and a number of other European countries have already officially withdrawn their support. Meanwhile, UEFA has assured that it will nominate its own alternative candidate before the November deadline.

In an attempt to ease tensions, Infantino sent a letter to member associations this month, declaring his readiness for dialogue and reform. However, the SFV was adamant that the main questions about the transparency and responsibilities of the body had remained without satisfactory answers.

“Since these have not been convincingly clarified, we cannot justify continuing to support Gianni Infantino“s candidacy,“ the Swiss headquarters stressed.