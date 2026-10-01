Balkan lost to Ulm at the start of the Eurocup despite the strong game of Gavante McCoy

The Bulgarian basketball champion Balkan (Botevgrad) started its new season in the Eurocup with a defeat. On their visit to Germany, the Botevgrad team lost to the local Ulm with 84:98 (17:31, 22:23, 20:21, 23:25).

The hosts took the initiative from the very beginning. Three-pointers by Aiby Watson and Devin Schmidt provided an early lead for Ulm, which increased to 31:17 by the end of the first quarter. The German team's powerful play continued in the following minutes, and in the middle of the second period their lead reached 16 points (44:28) after an accurate shot from long distance by Armel Traore.

In the third period, Ulm led by its largest margin of the match - 18 points (75:57). At this point, Balkan demonstrated character and held a strong series thanks to successful attacks by Javante McCoy, Darnell Edge and Yura Melikyan. Although they reduced some of their deficit, the guests were never able to achieve a complete turnaround. In the end, Armel Traore scored the final 98:84 for the German team.

The key to Ulm's success was the excellent percentage in three-point shooting (46.4%), while in the controlled fights under the basket, the two teams finished completely tied - 33 each.

For the winners, Abby Watson was the most useful with 19 points. For Balkan, above all, was Javante McCoy, who played a great game and scored 32 points, and his teammate Darnell Edge scored 18 points.