Argentina thrash Bolivia 4-0 in Cordoba

Argentina defeated Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly match at the “Mario Alberto Kempes“ stadium in Cordoba. Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero and Jose Manuel Lopez scored the goals for the hosts, who controlled the match from start to finish.

The match was Argentina's first test after losing the World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni's team started aggressively and did not leave Bolivia any room to develop their game.

Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz gave the lead

The score was opened in the 19th minute. Lautaro Martinez received the ball in front of the penalty area, freed himself from the defenders and sent a precise shot on the ground past the Bolivian goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later, Argentina doubled their lead. Esiquel Palacios found Nico Paz with a pass behind the defense, and the young midfielder crossed the ball past the goalkeeper who had come forward to make it 2:0.

According to Sportal, the hosts could have achieved an even more convincing result, after creating several dangerous chances in front of the Bolivian goal.

Romero and Lopez finished off Bolivia

The picture did not change after the break. In the 54th minute, Cristian Romero headed in a free kick to make it 3-0.

Jose Manuel Lopez initially had the ball in the net in the 85th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The striker scored two minutes later. He received a long pass, fought off a defender in the penalty area and scored with a powerful shot to make it 4-0.

Thus, Argentina began their series of friendlies after the World Cup final with a convincing victory. In their next tests, the team will play against Burkina Faso and Benin, with the match against Benin being linked to Lionel Messi's benefit.

Bolivia will have another test on October 5, when they will face Gambia.

Sources: Sportal, Correo del Sur, Eurosport