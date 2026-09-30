Diletta Leotta stuns with perfect forms and romantic shots with Loris Karius

Popular sports journalist Diletta Leotta has once again proven that she is a true queen of social networks. The appearances and publications of the charming Italian woman are hard to miss, and her latest post on Instagram caused a real furor.

The beautiful reporter shared a series of photos demonstrating her perfect form and stunning style. Her partner - former Liverpool and Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius, whom Diletta openly calls the love of her life, is also present in the shots.

The effect of the publication was not long in coming. The photos of the Italian star are constantly receiving thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments from her over 9.3 million followers on the social network.