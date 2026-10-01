The sixth in the world ranking Daniil Medvedev officially announced his separation from the Dutch specialist Rohan Goetzke, who is no longer part of his staff. The news was announced personally by the former number 1 in the world in an interview for the YouTube channel „More!“.

„I wanted to continue together, but it didn't work out“, said Medvedev. After this change, the only tennis coach in his team remains Andrei Golubev.

The restructuring of the Russian's coaching staff began back in 2025, when he ended his partnership with Gilles Cervara after a defeat at the start of the US Open. He was later joined by Thomas Johansson and Rohan Götzke, and a little later Golubev joined the team. Medvedev expressed special gratitude to Götzke and Johansson for enriching his game and providing a fresh perspective on psychological preparation and the details of hitting.

The coaching changes come immediately after Medvedev's brilliant performance at the Hangzhou tournament, where he won the trophy. In the final match, he hit 23 aces and defeated his compatriot Andrei Rublev 7:5, 6:4.

This was the 24th title in Medvedev's career and the 22nd overall on hard courts – an achievement that brought him level with the legendary American John McEnroe.

The Hangzhou trophy was Medvedev's third of the season after his triumphs in Brisbane and Dubai. Immediately after the final, the Russian left for the ATP 500 series event in Beijing. In his first match in the Chinese capital, he will face Spanish veteran and qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta.