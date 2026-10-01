A convincing start for Spartak (Pleven) in Europe: Pleven defeated Fulingen Lions in Norway

Spartak (Pleven) started its participation in the new season of the European Northern Basketball League (ENBL) in an excellent way. During its visit to Bergen, the Bulgarian team decisively defeated the Norwegian Fulingen Lions with 79:54 (18:13, 27:16, 23:13, 11:12).

Pleven dominated most of the match, showing a far more effective game. The visitors shot an impressive 55% from two-point range compared to just 16% for the hosts, while also making twice as many assists (22 vs. 11) and committing almost half as many turnovers (8 vs. 15).

The key to the success was Jaylan McCloud, who led the winners with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Tre Williams contributed to the emphatic triumph with 16 points and 3 rebounds, and Alexander Matushev finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. For the Norwegian team, Caleb James Ledoux performed the strongest, finishing with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Spartak (Pleven)'s first home game in the European tournament will be on October 6 against the Cypriot AEL Limassol. Shortly after, on October 11, the Pleven team opens its campaign in the National Basketball League at home against the runner-up Lokomotiv (Plovdiv).