New clashes in the Nations League today: Germany seeks first victory under Klopp, Portugal visits Denmark without Ronaldo

Today, October 1, the third round of the group stage of the Nations League tournament begins, with the schedule offering a series of intriguing matches.

The central event of the evening pits Germany against Serbia in a clash from League A, Group 2. The match at the “Allianz Arena“ in Munich starts at 9:45 p.m. The Bundesteam had a tough start under Jürgen Klopp – after a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, an unexpected 0-1 defeat by Greece in Augsburg followed. At the same time, Serbia arrives after two consecutive home losses to Greece and the Netherlands, which makes the match crucial for both teams. In the other match in this group, Greece hosts the Netherlands.

The clash in League A, Group 4 between Denmark and Portugal is shaping up to be no less dramatic. The “Red Dynamite“ enters the match with an asset of one loss (2:3 from Norway) and one victory over Wales. The guests, led by Jorge Jesus, started perfectly with two victories, but arrive without Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar left the camp after a conflict with the coach, left on the bench in the previous match. In the same group at 21:45 Wales hosts Norway, led by Erling Haaland.

Schedule for the Nations League matches (Thursday):