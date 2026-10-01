Bayern Munich gives Michael Oliseh a 25 million euro salary, but negotiations for a new contract have stalled

Bayern Munich are facing serious challenges in their attempts to renew the contract of winger Michael Oliseh, reports the German publication “Bild“. In order to keep the French international at the “Allianz Arena“, the Bavarians are ready to make him one of their most expensive players with an annual salary of 25 million euros. Only Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are on similar wages in the team, with a new contract expected to be announced immediately after the international break.

Despite the generous offer, the 24-year-old and his agent Glenn Tueneboa are in no hurry to give a final agreement. The main point of disagreement between the two parties is the player's representative's desire to include a fixed buyout clause. Bayern management, where Oliseh currently earns 14 million euros per season, are adamant that there is no such option in the current agreement.

The Munich club would only agree to such a clause if its value exceeds 200 million euros. The delay in negotiations is already being watched with great interest by European giants Real Madrid and Liverpool, who are ready to take advantage of a possible stalemate in the talks.