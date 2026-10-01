Portuguese Football Federation issues statement on Ronaldo

Portuguese national football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has surprisingly left the team's camp in Copenhagen ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Norway. The news was officially confirmed by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

The headquarters announced that the training process is continuing as planned with the remaining 24 players selected by coach Jorge Jesus. The FPF did not provide specific reasons for the striker's unexpected departure, but assured that the squad remains fully focused on achieving its sporting goals.

„The Portuguese Football Federation has announced that Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. Preparations for the matches against Denmark and Norway will continue as planned with the remaining 24 players called up. The entire squad remains fully focused on the upcoming commitments of the national team and the achievement of the set goals“, the official statement states.

Ronaldo's decision was announced immediately after the briefing of head coach Jorge Jesus and a subsequent conversation between the football star and the president of the federation Pedro Proenca.

Ronaldo himself also did not immediately reveal the specific reasons for the situation, but assured that he intends to reveal them publicly at a later stage. The star wished his teammates success for the upcoming matches, and his message did not indicate a final withdrawal from the national jersey.

After visiting Denmark, the Portuguese team returns to the country to host Norway at the “Estadio do Dragao“ stadium in Porto. At the moment, both sides remain silent about the exact motives behind the captain's decision.