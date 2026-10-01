After more than a decade of bitter verbal exchanges, insults and a series of failed negotiations, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally came face to face at an official press conference in London. Instead of the expected sparks, tension and hostility, however, the two British heavyweight titans demonstrated complete mutual respect, joked in front of the media and even discussed the possibility of having a beer together after the fight. Their long-awaited clash in the ring will officially take place on December 11 at the iconic “Principality“ stadium in Cardiff.

Despite the long and tense history between the two countries, the opening event felt more like a meeting between two veterans in the final stages of their remarkable careers, taking stock of their long journey and achievements. Until recently, the fight had been shrouded in uncertainty due to organizational differences between the promoters, but at the official event the tone was surprisingly gentlemanly and collegial.

„He is a role model and has been the face of British boxing for years. "I often have to defend my biggest rival in front of fans I meet on the streets," Fury, 38, said of his compatriot.

For his part, Joshua, 36, drew particular attention to the scale of the upcoming show and the huge interest that has divided British supporters for years.

“It's breathtaking and I don't say that lightly. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for us to be bringing this event to the UK. "I know very well that people in pubs have come to real fights in arguments about who will win, and whole families have fought over us," Joshua commented.

The culmination of the friendly atmosphere came during the mandatory face-to-face, when Joshua, with a smile, pretended to tickle the belly of his future opponent.