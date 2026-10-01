Max Verstappen proposed a change in the weekend format of Formula 1

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen celebrated his 29th birthday in a close family circle, preparing for another racing challenge in his 12th season in the Royal Motorsport Championship. The Dutch driver's partner - Kelly Piquet - shared emotional footage on social networks, revealing a special themed cake. The cake depicted their entire family together with their pets, accompanied by the inscription “29 years later...“. The Brazilian model added a short message to her Instagram post: “Happy birthday, my love“.

Along with his personal celebration, the Red Bull driver shared his views on the racing calendar and weekend program during his guest appearance on the popular YouTube channel P1 with Matt & Tommy. The Dutchman revealed what he thinks the perfect format looks like from the racers' perspective.

“You arrive on Saturday morning, do the first free practice, qualifying and then the race on Sunday. The problem is that I completely understand why Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be monetized. It's clear that Friday should be exciting, Saturday should be exciting and Sunday should be exciting. "I also understand the sprint format, that it's probably more fun for most people on the track because there's more racing. But from a purely driver's perspective, three free practice sessions are getting a bit boring. Take away at least one of them," Verstappen said firmly.