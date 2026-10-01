Italy has shortened the list of stadiums for Euro 2032: 13 cities and 14 facilities remain

The Italian Football Federation has sent UEFA an updated and official list of potential cities and stadiums to host the European Football Championship in 2032. The tournament will be held jointly between Italy and Turkey.

A total of 13 cities and 14 facilities are included in the updated documentation. Of these, UEFA will make the final choice and will approve exactly five stadiums on the Italian side, while the remaining five will be located on the territory of Turkey.

Two proposals have been dropped from the new version of the draft list. The plan to build a new stadium for Napoli has been scrapped, leaving Naples in the running with only its current home, the "Diego Armando Maradona". Lazio's project to renovate the "Flamino" stadium has also been excluded from the final selection. This leaves Rome as the only city with two bids - the national "Olimpico" and the "San Marco" stadium. and Roma's new project in the “Pietralata“ district.

Currently, the 13 Italian cities vying to host the tournament are: Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Genoa, Lecce, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Rome, Salerno, Turin and Verona.

The Bologna and Verona projects are among the most recent on the list, with local municipalities hoping to complete the full modernization of the facilities in time for the European Championship.