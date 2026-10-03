Sweden missed out on victory against Bosnia in emotional match

Sweden missed out on victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina and finished 1-1 in Zenica in a match from the third round of the Nations League. Viktor Gökeres gave the visitors the lead in the 61st minute, but Kerim Alaibegović equalized ten minutes before the end. The draw left Sweden at the top of Group B4 with seven points, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has five.

However, the result remained in the background because of Edin Dzeko's last match with the national team. The captain was substituted in the 64th minute and sent off with a standing ovation from the full stands at the “Bilino Pole“ stadium. Dzeko ended his international career with 152 caps and 73 goals.

Barbarez: We can be satisfied

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez said that the team had a serious opponent, but reacted correctly after Gökeres' goal. “The match was manly and tough, against a technically good team“, he said, quoted by N1 BiH.

Barbarez added that he was satisfied with the draw in view of the standings and the busy schedule. He explained that the decision to substitute Dzeko was made at half-time, after the staff had decided to leave him on the field for about an hour.

“The plan was for us to win and for him to score. Unfortunately, he scored, but the goal was disallowed. "We can be satisfied with 1:1," the coach said.

Dzeko's goal in added time in the first half was disallowed because the ball had left the field before Alaibegovic's cross. Earlier, VAR disallowed a goal by Gökeres due to handball.

Alaibegovic: A draw is acceptable

Alaibegovic, who brought the point to the hosts, admitted that Sweden was the stronger opponent compared to Romania. "In the first half, we defended a lot, but in the end both teams scored. For us, 1:1 is acceptable because we didn't lose," the player told N1 BiH.

The young striker dedicated part of his comment to Dzeko. He described him as a legend and a great striker and said that it is special for every young footballer to be on the same team as him. Alaibegovic is already looking forward to the next match against Poland, which Bosnia and Herzegovina will play again at “Bilino Pole“.

Swedes regret the missed victory

The Swedish camp assessed the performance as enough to win. “I am very happy with the team. We were exceptional considering everything we had to go through“, said coach Graham Potter, quoted by SVT Sport.

Potter stressed that Sweden controlled the match and deserved to close the match with a second goal. According to him, the equalizer came after a controversial foul, awarded before the free kick, which was followed by Alaibegovic's cross.

Gökeres was also disappointed. "It's hard to concede that goal. We were good in terms of performance, but we had to win," said the striker. He has now scored in six consecutive Nations League games, a tournament record.

Defender Gabriel Gudmundsson described the foul as "cheap", while Swedish media focused on the missed win and the fact that the team remains top of the group. Sweden's next match is away to Romania, while Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Poland.

Sources: N1 BiH, SVT Sport, Aftonbladet