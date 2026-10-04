Göztepe, led by Stanimir Stoilov, recorded a convincing 3:0 victory over the second division Muglasspor in a control match. The test was held at the “Metin Oktay“ stadium in Altınordu, Izmir.

Novatus Miroshi became a hero for the “yellow-reds” after scoring two goals in the first half. After the break, Janderson made the final 3:0.

The good news for Stanimir Stoilov was also related to the return of several players after injuries. Noah Sonko Sundberg, Miroshi and Gökdeniz Bayrakdar appeared in the game again. Alan Godoy remains out of the squad.

The Bulgarian coach also used the test to give several young players from the U-19 team the opportunity to accumulate playing minutes.

A few days ago, Göztepe finished 1:1 against Vanspor in another friendly match.

When the Turkish Super League resumes, the team from Izmir will visit Eyupspor.