Historic breakthrough for Nesterov, Grisho loses position

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost one position in the ATP world rankings.

The 35-year-old from Haskovo drops one place to 127th and now has an asset of 472 points, after he withdrew from participation in the "Challenger 125" tournament in Porto (Portugal) last week.

The second racket of Bulgaria - Pyotr Nesterov, records a record ranking and a breakthrough in the top 300, and is now 298th with an asset of 187 points. He overcame the qualifications in Porto, but suffered a defeat in the first round against the representative of the hosts Gonzalo Marquez.

All other Bulgarians in the singles ranking are regressing.

In the doubles ranking, Alexander Donski regains his career-high 81st position after becoming the vice-champion of the tournament in Porto together with Filip Pechonka (Poland).

The leader in the singles ranking continues to be Yannick Sinner (Italy) with 11,000 points, and the only change in the top ten is the rise of Alex de Minor (Australia) to ninth place at the expense of Arthur Fiss (France).

Number 1 in doubles is still the duo of Harry Heliovaara (Finland) and Henry Patton (Great Britain) with 10,540 points each.