Marcus Gizdol at his official presentation at CSKA: "In a club of this caliber, only successes and titles are pursued"

The new head coach of CSKA, Marcus Gizdol, was officially presented today to the media at a special press conference held at the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The briefing was also the first official event at the facility in Borisova Gradina, which is very soon to reopen after its major reconstruction.

The German specialist shared his first impressions and emphasized that even during the first conversations he felt the special atmosphere and the high ambitions of the "reds":

„Even during the first contacts with CSKA, I felt something special. Last year I had talks with other clubs, but things didn't work out that way. As someone with experience in football, I asked what I could expect. We're talking about a huge name here, which is obliging. I remember the European evenings, which are emblematic of CSKA's history.“

Discipline, high goals and football in the style of Ralf Rangnick

Gizdol was adamant that there was no need for explicitly set tasks, since in a team of CSKA's caliber the goal has always been one - trophies and victories. He said that he had watched the team's last five matches and had seen many positive things to build on.

Regarding his tactical vision for the game, the German pointed to the influence of Ralf Rangnick and promised an attractive style:

„I have worked with Ralf Rangnick, I like his idea of football - direct football, in which the team controls the ball and dictates events. I am not a person who makes big promises. From now on, CSKA will work very hard. Everyone must put all their energy and discipline into the name of success. One of the biggest goals is to make the fans happy.“

The journey from the lower levels to the Bundesliga and the advantage of surprise

The coach recalled his career path, which began in the lower divisions of Germany, until he reached the Bundesliga and his work at Turkish Samsunspor. He added that he prefers to keep the specific details of his future tactics secret in order to use the surprise factor against upcoming rivals in the championship.