New historical record for Elizara Yaneva in the WTA rankings

Bulgaria's top player in women's tennis Elizara Yaneva has achieved another record ranking in the updated WTA world rankings. The 19-year-old player from Plovdiv has climbed four positions and is now ranked 149th in the world with an asset of 510 points. Her progress is a direct result of her excellent performance at the international W50 tournament in Plovdiv, where she reached the final and finished as runner-up.

At the same time, the country's second-ranked player Rositsa Dencheva has slightly retreated four places in singles and is ranked 205th. Former No. 1 Viktoria Tomova drops 5 places to No. 339.

However, in doubles, Dencheva sets a new personal best. She climbs one place to No. 215 with 384 points, becoming the highest-ranked Bulgarian in doubles. She overtakes Lia Karatancheva, who dropped seven places to No. 222.

There are no changes in the top ten in singles, with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina remaining at the top with 9,901 points, followed by Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) and Jessica Pegula (USA). In doubles, first place continues to be held by Kateřina Siniakova (Czech Republic) with a total asset of 11,350 points.