Kiril Despodov returns to training with the team

The captain of the Bulgarian national team Kiril Despodov has taken an important step towards his return to the football field. The striker has resumed training with the PAOK main group, reports the Greek publication SDNA.

The 29-year-old footballer joined part of the Thessaloniki team's morning training session, after working on an individual program in recent weeks and gradually increasing his physical load.

Despodov has not played since the end of March due to a health problem with the big toe of his left foot. Initially, the PAOK medical staff chose a conservative approach, starting treatment with medications to control the infection.

However, the therapy did not give the desired result and surgery was required. In early May, the Bulgarian international underwent surgery, after which he began a long recovery period.

Since then, Despodov has been training according to a specially designed regimen, with his workload gradually increasing. The progress in recent weeks has apparently convinced PAOK's medical and coaching staff that the striker can now partially start training with the rest of his teammates.

The fact that the Bulgarian is back on the field with the main group is a positive signal for his physical condition. However, it is still unclear when exactly Despodov will be allowed to fully participate in an official match.

His return is important not only for PAOK, but also for the Bulgarian national team. Despodov is one of the main leaders of the “lions“ and his presence on the field can give additional class and experience to the team.

The expectations are that the recovery will continue in stages, without taking unnecessary risks. If the process goes according to plan, the captain of Bulgaria may be available to the PAOK coaching staff again in the near future.